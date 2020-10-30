This week in our second installment of local Breast Cancer survivor stories we feature Jackson County’s Lucy Pennington, who is a two time survivor. In this series, the Jackson County Sun hopes to bring awareness of the disease and encourage all women to get regular mammograms. Early detection is the key to survivability when it comes to breast cancer.
Lucy Pennington’s Story, in her own words.
I'd like to never hear the word again, but for now, I am happy to say I am a two-time cancer survivor! Way back in 2003, I was 47 years old. I went to my doctor for my annual routine check-up, expecting to be in and out and on my way to shop. That wasn't the way it was. She found something in my left breast that shouldn't be there and made me an appointment with another doctor. She couldn't tell me anything, but I knew she was concerned. I had to wait a couple weeks for the other doctor appointment, which was a worrisome two weeks. After mammogram and biopsy, they told me what the name of the cancer was, but I don't remember what it was. I guess I choose to not remember. I was told that I needed surgery and that it would probably be a lumpectomy, but could be a complete mastectomy. I was prepared for the worst, but praying for the best! The surgery was the lumpectomy and a few lymph nodes. The lymph nodes showed only 1 or 2 with cancer cells, so now I have to talk to the doctor about a plan. He explained the options for me and that he felt like radiation would be all I needed. He also said that the cancer could be somewhere else in my body, but for now the radiation would be the treatment. So I am measured, drawn on, tattooed, and radiation began. Thirty-one trips to Richmond my husband and I took. That drive down there got longer every day. The nurses at the center where I took the treatments were very helpful and kind. During the treatments I had to be very still, but they were not long. There was noise, so in my mind I would sing to myself. I sang-"Oh How I Love Jesus" and I knew when the treatment was about over by where I was in the song. After thirty-one treatments, I was exhausted, but I felt like God had helped me and that I was cancer free! My first mammogram after my last treatment showed no cancer and I give God all the glory!!
I went back every six months after that for 3 or 4 years and remained cancer free, still praising the Lord every time! But I was not to remain cancer free and in 2011, I was 55 years old, and here I go again! I was devastated this time and felt like this was going to be the worst. This time it was in my right breast. After biopsies, x-rays, and the mammogram, the doctor said I would have surgery. I'm sure he told me the name, but I don't remember! He told me that I would most likely have a complete mastectomy and had me sign the papers again that I understood that, and gave permission for that to be done. As I went into surgery this time, I was O.K. with a mastectomy if that is what was to be done. When I woke up I expected him to tell me that I had a mastectomy, but no, only a lumpectomy this time!!!! The surgeon told us he got it all and that the lumpectomy was all I needed. After I recuperated from the surgery, I had to visit the doctor to make a plan for treatment. I really expected him to say chemo therapy this time, but he didn't. He said that I would need thirty radiation treatments, so I was measured, drawn on, and tattooed again. This time I was able to go to London for my treatments, which was a lot easier than the trip to Richmond. After the thirty treatments, I was exhausted, but very hopeful. I had a lot of support from family and friends. And of course, Jesus was with me all the time!
Since then, I go for regular mammograms, and have been cancer free. I strongly urge women to get their regular check-up and have the mammogram when the doctor recommends them. If I had not, I probably would not have found either mass! Having cancer is a scary thing, especially when it happens to you! I felt like my life was going to end and I did not want that to happen. I was determined to do whatever I had to do. I was wonderfully blessed with a supportive family, friends, community, and I was totally depending on the Lord to heal me. And He did
The Sun would like to thank Lucy for sharing her story and encouraging others to seek regular mammograms. We would also like to point out, as with the previous story, that the Jackson County Cancer fund does a great deal to help Jackson County Citizens who are facing cancer. They were not able to hold their Festival of Hope this year but are still in need of funds. Those who would like to contribute to the Jackson County Cancer fund may make donations to the following address: Jackson County Cancer Fund – P.O. Box 1250 – McKee, KY 40447.
