Brenda Ann Hundley of McKee was born January 16, 1969 in Laurel County and departed this life Friday, May 12, 2023 at her residence, at the age of 54. She was the daughter of Mary (Wagers) Doan of Letter Box and of the late Ernest Doan.
In addition to her mother, Brenda is also survived by her husband, Darrell Hundley of McKee; by her son, Patrick Hundley of Georgetown and by her siblings, Wayne Doan of Arkansas, Phyliss Rifenbark, Steve Doan, Greg Doan, and Mickey Doan all of Letter Box and two grandchildren; Patin Ryran and Cove Renee Hundley.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, May 15, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Hundley Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
