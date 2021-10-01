Brenda Joy Gray was born December 2, 1961 in Madison County and departed this life Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea, at the age of 59. She was the daughter of the late Earl Bowles and Freda Mae (Harrison) Bowles.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Vernon Gray Jr. of Sand Gap and by a son, John Cevin Sparks and his wife Jessica of Berea. She is also survived by the following siblings, Donald D. Bowles, Lonnie Dale Bowles, Danny Bowles, Curt Douglas Bowles and Lisa Bowles all of Sand Gap, Stewart Wayne Bowles and Glenn Allen Bowles both of McKee and Peggy Elam of Berea. She was blessed with four grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was also preceded in death by a son David Sparks and by a brother, Randall Earl Bowles.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Huff Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dale Bowles, Maverick & Blake Sparks, Isaiah Powell, Jr. Harrison and Morris Bowles. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
