Brenda (“Katie”) Kay Harrison ended her journey on this earth on Sunday, May 21, 2023, due to complications with lung cancer. She was born on November 25, 1949, in Middletown, Ohio. She was lovingly raised by her parents Donald and Agnes (deceased) Smith. She is survived by her sister Donna Smith-Roberts, daughter Shashawna Williams, and granddaughter Tirzah Williams. Katie would often say that she loved her daughter and granddaughter “to the moon and back”. They were her most precious connections in this world. She also leaves behind many aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins that will forever cherish times spent together during holiday gatherings and family reunions.
Although not affiliated with a specific church or denomination, Katie had a love for things of the Lord. She held a deep faith in God and had accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior many years ago. She was very faithful to pray for others. Her Bible, which she read almost daily, was never far from her. Katie received great joy from giving greeting cards to friends and family, and she would often choose ones that included words that drew others closer to the Lord.
Katie held many occupations throughout her life. She worked for twelve years in the dietary department of Rockcastle Regional Hospital where she received an award for her service. Before retiring in 2016, she enjoyed her work there and touched many lives with her kindness.
Graveside service were held 2:00 PM Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Smith Cemetery in Letter Box with Bro. Shane Gabbard conducting the service. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
