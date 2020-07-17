Brenda Kay (Overbay) Isaacs was born December 31, 1952 in Laurel County and departed this life Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her daughter Britney’s home, being 67 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Steve & Eliza (Brummett) Overbay.
Brenda is survived by her husband, David Isaacs of Sand Gap and by three children, Chastity Banks of London, Britney (Brian) Harris of McKee and Wade (Jenna) Isaacs of Annville. She is also survived by the following siblings, Zelma Proffitt, Goldie Proffitt, Janie Swaner, Ola Mae Hubbard, Bobby Overbay, Jean Napier, and Sue Jackson all of London. Brenda was blessed with five grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was also preceded in death by a brother, Jim Overbay; a sister, Mamie Proffitt and by her beloved mother-in law- Mae Isaacs.
Brenda was retired from the Jackson County Health Department as a registered nurse and was a member of the Birch Lick Baptist Church.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Friday, July 10, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Harris officiating. Burial followed in the Allen Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
