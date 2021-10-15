Brenda Lee Norman was born July 29, 1973 in Estill County and departed this life Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, at the age of 47. She was the daughter of the late Millard Ray Norman and Beulah Faye Thompson Anderson.
Brenda is survived by a son, Ricky Farler of Beattyville and was blessed with four grandchildren, Aurora Starr Farler, Aiden Ryder Farler, Alexander Gage Farler and Jaidynn Farler who preceded her in death. She is also survived by the following siblings, Steven Ray Norman of McKee, William “Bill” Norman Jr. (Brenda) of Hodgesville, David Scott Norman, and Anthony Dwayne Norman (Jennifer Estep) of Beattyville, Connie Sue Norman of Louisville, Tammy Gambill (Kurt) of Barbourville, Marcus Wayne Norman, and Christopher Dwayne Norman (Paige) of Annville, Glynna Renee Ingram, Joyce Fay Gray, Patricia Ann King (Chester Nantz), Jennifer Kay Price (Josh Huff) and Debra Lynn Norman all of Tyner.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Farler Cemetery in Lee County. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
