Brenda Lee Rogers was born October 14, 1947 in Clark County and departed this life Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her residence in Richmond, being 72 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Dillon & Stella (Reed) Layne.
Brenda was married to Arthur Rogers for 55 years and to this union were born three children, Debbie (Robert) France of Berea, Robert Allen Rogers (deceased) and Keith (Betty) Rogers of Berea. She was blessed with sixteen grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; son Robert Allen; brother, Harry C. Layne and sister Faye Reed.
Brenda was a member of the Panola Baptist Church.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Burial in the Harrison Cemetery. Pallbearers: Steven Richardson, Dillon Guinn, Brandon France, Justin Rogers, Brandon Rogers, Linel Rogers and Robert France.
