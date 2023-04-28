Brenda Risner was born July 15, 1946 and departed her life Tuesday April 18, 2023 at her residence in Louisville, Kentucky being 76 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Bradley and Mary Philpot.
Brenda is survived by her Husband James Harold Risner of Louisville, Kentucky and by 3 grandchildren; Grace Ellen and Tyler Scott Anderson, Jane Claire and Justin Lee Hollinsworth and Lucy Kay Solinger also 1 great grandchild; Isla James Anderson and by 5 siblings; Marvin Philpot, Carl Philpot, James Philpot, Donald Philpot and Janet Philpot.
Other than her parents Brenda was preceded in death by 1 daughter Mary Nicole Risner Solinger-Yost better known as “Nikki”.
Funeral service for Brenda Risner 1:00 P.M. Sunday April 23, 2023 at the Lakes Funeral Home with burial in the Cornetts Chapel Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
