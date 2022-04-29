Brenda Sue Adkins was born August 25, 1961 in Clay County and departed this life Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Jackson Manor Nursing Home in Annville at the age of 60. She was the daughter of the late Ray & Betty (McQueen) Pennington.
Brenda is survived by husband, Jimmy John Adkins of Tyner and by two sons, Johnny (Christy) Hubbard of Tyner and Brandon Adkins (Megan Farra) of London. She is also survived by a brother, A.T. (Janie) Pennington of Annville. Brenda was blessed with eight grandchildren, Dakota Hubbard, Jacob Hubbard, Bradleigh Nichols, Kolton Hubbard, Kainan Hubbard, Bryson Lakes, Brenton Farra & Emalyn Farra. She is also survived by the following nieces and nephews, Betty Jo Brewster, Tammy Harrison, Shawn Pennington, Brandon Shadd Pennington, Stephanie Couch, Angie York, Jessica Pennington, Angie York, Kaylee Floyd, Stacy Gabbard, Shane Harrison, Blake Harrison, and Connor Harrison.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was also preceded in death by a sister, Jean Collett; two brothers, Danny Pennington and William Pennington and by two nephews, Billy Ray Pennington and Scott Pennington.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Carroll de Forest and Bro. Tony Smith officiating. Burial to follow in the Adkins Family Cemetery at Tyner. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
