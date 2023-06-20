MANCHESTER, Ky. (June 20, 2023) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to have a bridge closure on KY 89 (mile point 0.0) at the Jackson/Rockcastle County line on Wednesday, June 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The bridge closure is necessary to allow crews to perform a bridge inspection.
Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.