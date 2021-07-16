In April, operation became first African American-owned member of Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (July 16, 2021) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman congratulated Brough Brothers Distillery on the opening of its Louisville operation, a project creating eight jobs with plans for future growth.
“I want to congratulate the leaders of Brough Brothers Distillery as they open their facility to the public,” Gov. Beshear said. “This is a tremendous project for our state’s bourbon industry for a number of reasons, particularly as this is the first African American-owned distillery to be recognized as a member of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association. I look forward to seeing Brough Brothers grow in Louisville’s Park Hill neighborhood.”
“As Kentucky’s economy continues to boom, I am excited to celebrate the grand opening of the Brough Brothers Distillery,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman, who attended today’s grand opening. “This will create career opportunities in Louisville, and I look forward to Brough Brothers adding to the commonwealth’s signature bourbon industry.”
Today, Brough Brothers unveiled its 2,200-square-foot facility, which began production in 2020, with its first barrel of Brough Brothers bourbon filled in December. On the market now is the company’s 82-proof bourbon, currently available in 25 states, with that number expected to grow before the end of the year. The bottle’s design features images highlighting Kentucky’s culture, including bourbon, basketball, boxing, horse racing and Louisville’s iconic skyline. The craft distillery includes copper and steel stills, and produces one barrel per week, with production expected to ramp up to five to 10 barrels per week by the end of 2021. The operation is now open to the public, with tours available by appointment.
Company leaders also anticipate future expansion – either on-site or at a new location – to include a line of premium bourbon, as well as a bourbon to honor veterans.
In April, Brough Brothers Distillery became the 42nd member – and 24th craft-level member – of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association. It is the first African American-owned and -operated facility to join KDA since the organization’s founding in 1880.
“Brough Brothers Distillery is excited to share this historically significant event with the public,” said Victor Yarbrough, CEO at Brough Brothers.
Founded by brothers Victor, Bryson and Chris Yarbrough, Brough Brothers began in the United Kingdom in 2012 as a bourbon and spirits import/export business. The company established a presence in the U.S. in 2013, with plans for its distilling business dating back to 2017.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer lauded the company’s leaders for this major milestone within Kentucky’s bourbon industry.
“I want to congratulate Victor, Christian and Bryson Yarbrough for pouring their hearts and spirits into their vision for creating the first Black-owned distillery on Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail,” Mayor Fischer said. “Bourbon is a critical part of our growing economy, and with the addition of this new distillery in the historic Park Hill neighborhood, the industry will grow stronger and investments will continue to flow into the area.”
Currently, nearly 70 spirits facilities employ more than 5,100 people full-time in the commonwealth. Since the start of 2020, the industry has announced approximately 30 projects in Kentucky, totaling more than $500 million in new investment and nearly 500 projected jobs.
Brough Brothers’ newly opened operation builds on the commonwealth’s recent economic momentum.
Just last week, thanks to strong fiscal management by the Beshear administration, the state budget office reported the commonwealth ended the 2021 fiscal year with a general fund surplus of over $1.1 billion – the highest ever in the commonwealth – and a 10.9% increase in general fund receipts to $12.8 billion.
Last month, Gov. Beshear announced Kentucky’s year-to-date private-sector new-location and expansion figures, which include over $2 billion in total planned investment and the creation of 4,000-plus full-time jobs across the coming years. Through May, Kentucky’s average incentivized hourly wage is $23.15 before benefits, a 4.7% increase over the previous year.
In May, Moody’s Analytics published a positive economic outlook for Kentucky, noting mass vaccination as the driving force behind a sustained recovery in consumer services. The state’s recovery, Moody’s said, benefited from earlier reopening efforts and increased demand for manufactured goods over services. The report also found Kentucky’s manufacturing industry outperformed the nation’s since the national downturn last year.
Fitch Ratings in May improved the state’s financial outlook to stable, reflecting the commonwealth’s solid economic recovery. The state’s April sales tax receipts set an all-time monthly record at $486.5 million, as did vehicle usage tax receipts at over $64 million.
In March, Site Selection magazine’s annual Governor’s Cup rankings for 2020 positioned Kentucky atop the South Central region, and third nationally, for qualifying projects per capita. The commonwealth also placed seventh overall in total projects, the highest of any state with a population under 5 million. Site Selection also recently placed Kentucky in a tie for fifth in its 2021 Prosperity Cup rankings, positioning the state among the national leaders for business climate.
For more information on Brough Brothers, visit BroughBrothers.com.
A detailed community profile for Jefferson County can be viewed here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.