Berea, KY – February, 2022 – Brushy Fork Leadership Institute, a Strategic Initiative of Berea College, today announced that they are accepting applications for their Community Leadership Program in Jackson County, Kentucky, and Scott County, Tennessee.
For the first time in over a decade, Brushy Fork Leadership Institute is offering the award-winning, grassroots-centered program. The six-month Community Leadership Program supports both emerging and established community leaders. The program begins in late March 2022 and run through late September 2022. Participants will develop leadership skills and strengthen community connections.
Participants learn and apply leadership skills while working on a community project. Brushy Fork believes that all persons should be able to participate regardless of their leadership experience or ability to pay. The program has no fee and covers lodging and meals for two workshops on Berea College’s campus. In addition, participants are eligible to apply for a fellowship to assist with personal costs such as travel and child care.
“Brushy Fork believes that local people have the vision and wisdom to lead their own communities. The Community Leadership Program provides tools and resources to elevate and connect leadership talent to address local community development issues,” says Donna Daniels, Director of Brushy Fork. “Especially as communities emerge from dealing with COVID-19, the program offers an avenue to connect and reconnect while collaborating for the good of the community.”
The program is taking applications now with a deadline of February 28, 2022. Apply today by contacting Jacqueline Corum, Program Coordinator at Brushy Fork Leadership Institute: corumj@berea.edu or calling 859-985-3858.
Brushy Fork Leadership Institute is a Strategic Initiative of Berea College and has provided leadership and community development resources to central Appalachian communities since 1988.
