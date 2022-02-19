The Judge’s Office has been busy since our meeting last month. I have been in meetings somewhere almost every day. The tourism committee met this week and discussed what to expect as far as tourism related events in Jackson County this year. Several big things are in the works for our County and we want to be prepared when they arrive. The tourism committee has asked us at the Fiscal Court to hire a director solely for tourism. This way tourism will have one designated person to handle planning, event coordination, recruitment for tourists, advertisements as well as representing our County at tourism related meetings. The person to fill this position will need to be energetic as well as a good spokesman. The Fiscal Court will need to find a way to pay the salary for a tourism director within the next budget until we find a steady revenue stream to compensate such a position. This will be a challenge but will also be an investment in our community. We will have more going on in County tourism this year than ever before.
Budget is something that will be at the top of my list for the next couple of months. I have met and will be meeting with different departments within County Government to discuss what is working and what needs work within the Budget. The Transfer Station is one area I will be looking at for adjustment. The price of everything has went up and we are facing revenue shortfalls in that area. If we don’t make an adjustment there, I am afraid that we won’t have enough money in the General fund to offset the difference. Employee wages is another area of concern. We are seeing a lot of turnover in different departments because we can’t compete with what other companies are offering potential employees. The Fiscal Court will need to see if we can figure out a way financially to accommodate better wages for County employees. This is a lot easier said than done. Revenue will need to go up somewhere.
As far as County projects go, we have several that I would love to see completed soon. The Flat Lick Falls RV park, the Joint splashpad project between us and the City of McKee and the renovations at Worthington Park in Annville. We are also planning to resurface the parking lot at Sand Gap Park. These are already approved projects that won’t affect the next budget. These will be nice for our County when they are completed.
Have blessed week
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.