Buford Combs was born in Felty, KY in Clay County on September 11, 1939 and departed this life on October 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY at the age of 81. He was born to Charley and Fannie Allen Combs.
Buford is survived by his wife, Sharon Clemons Combs of Tyner; by the following sons, Gregory (Ruth Morgan) Combs, Joey (Treva Fugate) Combs, Tracy Lee (Tina) Napier and Fairly Dewayne (Joanie) Napier; by one daughter, Sandy (Randy) Taylor; by the following grandchildren, Jordan Taylor (Cory) Poe, Taylor Combs, Austin Combs, Blake Combs, Harmony (Todd) Bailey, Trevor Past, Chelsey Napier and Hatch Napier; by the following great grandchildren, Chandler Poe, Jensen Poe, Rhys Bailey, AnnaLee Bailey, and Loralei Bailey. He was also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, in laws, cousins and friends, all of whom he loved with a heart of joy and laughter.
In addition to his parents, Buford was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara McWhorter Combs; by the following brothers: Garnet, Robert, Elvis, Wallace and Earl Combs and by one sister Sophia Combs (Jennings) Webb.
Buford was a longtime member and deacon of the First Baptist Church of Island City. His occupation included running heavy equipment for road construction and mining operations, as well as farming. He enjoyed bluegrass/gospel music and singing with his family. He loved fox hunting and tending to his chickens, but he mostly enjoyed talking and laughing with family and friends.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Friday, October 16, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Lonnie Moore and Bro. Keith Murray officiating. Burial to follow in the Holcomb Cemetery. Pallbearers were Taylor, Austin, and Blake Combs, Cory Poe, and Tracy and Dewayne Napier. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.