Law enforcement officials and members of the judicial system often find themselves dealing with individuals that are distressed, frustrated, and in despair. On October 25, 2021 KSP Trooper Tanner Johnson received a call from Jackson County E911 stating that Mr. Dustin Burkhart, 24, of McKee, Ky was at a residence on Lower Adkinstown Road “going crazy” stating that he was going to kill everyone there and then when he saw law enforcement he was going to kill himself.
When Trooper Johnson arrived at the scene and made contact, Burkhart was described as “very animated” and appeared to be under the influence. Trooper Johnson attempted to calm Burkhart down and assess what was going on. Burkhart immediately replied, “take me to jail. I’m done.”
Trooper Johnson attempted to calm Dustin down but accidentally referred to him as “Jamie” (this is the name of Dustin’s brother). This caused Dustin to become extremely irate, yelling and cussing and stating that he was going to jail. Trooper Johnson advised Dustin that he did not mean to call him Jamie but he was going to be arrested for an outstanding bench warrant. At that point Dustin said he was going to run and proceeded to flee on foot through a field across from the residence.
Trooper Johnson chased after Burkhart and deployed his taser two times attempting to slow him down to arrest him. Dustin pulled the two probes from his back and continued to run. Trooper Johnson followed him to the woodline when Burkhart came to a large briar patch and proceeded to dive in head-first. This allowed Trooper Johnson to close the distance and place Dustin under arrest. Burkhart was placed in cuffs and Trooper Brandon Scalf stayed with him while Trooper Johnson retrieved a radio he had lost during the pursuit.
When Burkhart was being placed in the cruiser he continued to be irate and refusing to cooperate stating that he was mad that Trooper Johnson had called him “Jamie”.
When interviewing some of the people at the scene, one witness stated that Dustin had destroyed the apartment that he shares with his fiancée. Upon inspecting the apartment Trooper Johnson discovered several holes punched into the walls and a door kicked off its hinges. In addition, it appeared that all the contents from inside the residence had been thrown over a balcony into the yard below.
When Trooper Johnson attempted to talk with Burkhart, Dustin simply said it didn’t matter and to take him to jail. Dustin stated that when he got out he would show everyone that we would find him dead, or even the State Police.
Burkhart was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with disorderly conduct, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; menacing; terroristic threatening; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); resisting arrest; and alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st & 2ndoffense).
Burkhart was arraigned in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday where he entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for November 08, 2021. Burkhart is being held in custody under a $5,000 cash bond while he awaits his next court appearance.
