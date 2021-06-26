Burlon Lee Chappell was born on December 6, 1936 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Monday June 14, 2021 at his residence in McKee, Ky. being 84 years of age. He was the son of the late Willie and Eulene (Dunigan) Chappell.
Burlon is survived is survived by the following siblings; Kenneth (Laura) Chappell, William Chappell, Donald (Brenda) Chappell and Darlene Chappell. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to his parents, Burlon was preceded in death by his brother Paul Chappell.
Burlon was retiree of the forestry service, for which he had worked for approximately 40 years. He was a gentle soul who loved animals, and he loved to feed animals. He was granted the honor of being made a Kenucky Colonel.
Funeral service will be held 3:00 P.M. Saturday June, 19, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Pastor Edd Hoffman officiating with burial in the Liberty Cemetery.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangments.
