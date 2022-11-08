Executive Order 11082022
WHEREAS, KRS 149.401 of the Kentucky Revised Statutes provides that the County Judge Executive may authorize the implementation of an open burning ban during the hazard periods and WHEREAS, the County Judge Executive and the Fire Chiefs of the various Jackson County fire departments have determined that a fire hazard exists, and WHERAS, until Jackson County receives sufficient rainfall to mitigate the fire hazard hazard period, and the ban shall remain in effect. NOW, THEREFORE, I, Shane Gabbard, Jackson County Judge Executive, by the virtue of the authority vested in me pursuant to KRS 149.401 am banning any and all open burning in Jackson County.
Dated this 8th day of November 2022
Shane Gabbard, Jackson County Judge Executive
