Cadet Major Morgan Bellamy was recently named the 7th Brigade United States Army Cadet Command (USACC) Essay Contest Winner of 2021-2022. He was selected as the top cadet essay writer at JCHS and then went on to compete against the winners from 300 other Army JROTC (AJROTC) high school programs within 7th Brigade which includes Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan schools.
His winning essay was then submitted for national consideration to the United States Army Cadet Command where Bellamy was selected as one of the 7 National Winners. The competition was conducted throughout the 2,500 AJROTC programs representing approximately 314,000 cadets in the United States and overseas.
Because of this prestigious recognition, Bellamy will be representing the 7th Brigade in Washington D. C. June 19 -24 at the JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl National Finals where he will be reading excerpts of his winning essay to the assemblage. Throughout the week he will be touring historic locations and receiving training by noted educators. The event will conclude with a ceremony where he will be awarded for his achievement.
Congratulations Morgan on such an outstanding achievement.
***** Following is the winning essay:
C/MAJ Bellamy, Morgan
LET IV
Jackson County High School
560 Educational Mountain Dr.
McKee, KY 40447
LTC(R) Stephen H. Whitaker
(606)-287-7155
stephen.whitaker@jackson.kyschools.us
Selfless Service and Ethics during a Pandemic
Try for one moment to imagine a world where selfless service did not exist amongst men. It would be very difficult to fathom how the world may be different, but rest assured, the world would be a very dark and gloomy place in the absence of this great ideal that men and women of character carry with them throughout life. In this essay, it will be determined exactly what selfless service means to me, how the global pandemic has impacted selfless service, and the role in which ethics apply to selfless service.
The idea of selfless service has many interpretations; therefore, it comes down to the individual to decide what it means. Selfless service is not only something I know of but also an ideal that carries great value to me as well as the nation we have built. My definition of selfless service is carrying out tasks which benefit others without any debt to that individual or organization. In other words, you do not expect anything in return for your efforts and materials. Selfless service is indeed a sacrifice of yourself, your time, and resources for something much greater than yourself. The world presents many opportunities to carry out selfless service in many different forms and levels ranging from chores around the house to serving your country in the United States military. Selfless service is as simple as canceling movie night to remain home and give care to your ill mother or brother. Some of the ways I display selfless service is through the donation of my time and efforts is through community service. In JROTC for instance, we helped to unload a food truck to distribute critical food items to the people in our community. I have also displayed selfless service by assisting with our local food bank program that helps to provide food for the community.
Amid the global pandemic, we have found ourselves in, it has been difficult to display selfless service, but it has also provided more opportunities to provide my services to my nation. At the start of the pandemic, interaction between people had been very limited thus decreasing the amount of community service I could take part in. However, with conditions becoming more favorable, I have had more opportunities to serve my community. There are many other ways in which you can display selfless service amidst the pandemic. One example may be delivering groceries and resources to families in the community that have been quarantined because of COVID 19. Another way you might show selfless service concerning the pandemic is self-quarantine. Say you were going to go to the movies the next morning however you wake up without any smell or taste, or general COVID-19 symptoms. You decide to self-quarantine or go to a medical professional for a checkup and sacrifice your time so that others would not contract COVID because of your near presence in the movie theater. With COVID-19 comes less desired ways to display your selfless service, and particularly the following instance because of its saddening nature. Most recently, a fellow cadet in my unit unfortunately lost their father to COVID 19 during this pandemic. Myself and my cadets made a visit from our high school to the funeral home to give our condolences to the cadet who lost his father. I know it must have meant a great deal to this cadet to see his friends and cadets support him in a time of loss and grief.
When discussing selfless service, it is important to know how ethics apply to this concept. What is most important to consider is the way in which ethics govern our actions and provide a purpose behind our selfless service. To clarify, our morals and principles are oftentimes the driving force behind our acts of selfless service. A true example of this can be seen during the American Civil War. Many of those who volunteered to join the Federal Army at this time felt they had moral obligations to aid in the abolition of slavery because of their principal belief that all men were created equal under God. There were many examples of ethics displayed during the pandemic such as self-quarantine with the concern of everyone’s wellbeing in mind. There have also been many different examples of unethical behavior during this pandemic that I have personally witnessed. For instance, during a food distribution event in which cadets and myself distributed boxes of food to people in the community, we noticed certain individuals taking more boxes than necessary for themselves. This was highly unethical considering how many other people were also needing assistance from these food boxes we handled. An example of good ethics during this same event occurred when we had individuals taking boxes to those who were elderly and could not make it to the food distribution event. Another example may be social distancing to prevent others from becoming sick with COVID or any illness for that matter. Ethics are the driving force behind people’s behavior and acts they commit whether they are positive or negative.
With the times we find ourselves in today, it is critical we have men and women of our nation that display selfless service to preserve our way of life and everything we represent. It has been illustrated in this essay what selfless service means to me, how the pandemic has impacted selfless service, and how ethics apply to selfless service. I am very grateful for those who sacrifice everything and display selfless service to make our nation the strongest on the face of the world. We could not live as we do today if not for them and certainly not if generations to come are ignorant of this great ideal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.