John Davis - Notes to Consider
Very few people actually like to work. You’ll run into those who have been indoctrinated to spout the company line off with a smile and occasionally the deranged that truly enjoy working over fun. As a general rule though most would prefer to be on a riverbank, shopping or playing with children at the park. Although I’ll drive by a hay field with labors chucking bales and I’ll reminisce for a moment believing I’d love to be right beside them sweating it out I know to well a solid week of that is backbreaking. Work in general is a chore.
I will concede that some folks seem to have that disposition that keeps a permanent smile plastered across their face despite work or play. Hats off to you and your borderline insanity. So why do we find the drive to wear our bodies out and stack calluses on top of calluses?
The majority of us desire things. Not necessarily mounds of things and stuff to prove our wealth but to have a measure of money that provides a better life. That is what provides the motivation for the grind. We are driven to pave a easier path for our children. We push ourselves to reach for goals that make for a enjoyable future. We strive to buy a handful of materials things that bring us a measure of joy. We give valuable parts of our days to jobs with hopes of a home and a piece of dirt underneath it.
The numbers back it up and furthermore anyone with a pulse must acknowledge that the lack of workers in todays society is a issue. It’s nearing the abyss that is more than a inconvenience being closer to a full on break down in service industries and supply chain. We have established reasons why most of us work but why are so many able bodies not seeking to better themselves? There is a multitude of reasons from a plethora of overreaching government assistance to pure laziness. The issue has morphed into a long term problem of not only lack or working but complete acceptance of subpar way of life due to such. People have simply become okay with just getting by and no real drive to achieve more. The perpetual repetition of a mundane existence due to one’s own lack of push. Often growing into adulthood many of us worked often til calluses formed, backs became sore and sweat formed in puddles. Why? Simply to remind ourselves that we still retained that drive to move life’s needle forward.
