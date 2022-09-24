Calvin Paul Shepherd was born March 11, 1951, in Laurel County and departed this life Friday, September 16, 2022, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 71. He was the son of the late Henry & Jessie (Nantz) Shepherd.
Calvin is survived by his wife, Deborah A. (Brummitt) Shepherd of Annville and by three children, James Calvin (Angela) Shepherd, Annie (Mike) Rose and Tracy (Terry) Guffey all of Annville. He is also survived by the following brothers, Everett (Rosetta) Shepherd, Leo Shepherd, Charlie Shepherd John (Jewel) Shepherd and Eli (Margie) Shepherd all of London and Donnie (Vickie) Shepherd of Kansas City, Missouri. He was blessed with eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Calvin was a member of the Pine Grove Church of Christ.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, September 19, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Bowling officiating. Burial to follow in the Shepherd Cemetery in Annville. Pallbearers: James Calvin Shepherd, Tyler Riley, Nathan Henson, Jordan Hisel, Austin Cain and Jonathan Nantz. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
