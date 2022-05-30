Cameras used to be a luxury item only accessible to those with means and even obtaining a photograph was a task. The first photograph was believed to be developed in 1827. Things evolved rapidly after that resulting in cameras being a household item by the mid 1900’s. With the onset of the handheld cameras it wasn’t long til every bed hosted a shoebox underneath filled with developed pictures documenting graduations, births, vacations, Christmas and every sight worth seeing.
Sure we’d all ask a stranger to snap the obligatory picture of us perched atop the rock wall overlooking the Smokies. We pose on the beach with the timer set rushing back into the frame for that sunset family picture securing that moment in time. What we have transitioned to is that the photographer behind the camera now is the dominant focus of the lens. While self photography isn’t inherently a bad thing unto itself it has taken over to the point people value self glorification over all else. Historical moments from the JFK assassination to September 11th all captured on film would likely be diluted in current times by one’s selfie mug with the events serving only as a backdrop. There is a whole discussion to be had on youth tying so much of self worth to virtual audiences praising them online in a variety of ways.
How do we rectify this trend righting the ship? I’m not sure we do because a mindset of self exploitation has permeated the nation and cellphones such as the one in my hand enable such. We can push the pendulum in the right direction by simply looking around. Slow down, look around, disconnect and take note of the real people and things in your life. How many people do you have in a contact list you could call in a bind and count on? Not social media acquaintances that troll through your feeds to judge their life by those around them but true people you can count on. Those people are picture worthy. When did you last look at the sunset with more than a glance up from a Tik Tok video? Drive to that cliff overlooking the river, stand at the base of that tower looking up in awe, hike to that mountain overlooking that eagles nest and stand on that dam watching the water lash again the rocks. Snap pictures of all of it. Capture that old favorite restaurant decaying with time, park that Z28 at just the right angle in the fresh cut grass, catch papaw mid cast off the front of that aluminum v-bottom and that random old man raking hay on a ancient tractor.
Snap a selfie or three on a night out but find some balance. Pay attention to the life passing us by. Cameras point both inward and outward with amazing clarity nowdays begging of us to take pictures of our world. Besides our grandkids need some documentation that Mustangs and mullets was cool on prom night in 92’ and 22’.
---
