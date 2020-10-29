Campbellsville University freezes tuition for fourth year in a row; KEES Scholarship matching extended across Commonwealth
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (10/28/2020) Campbellsville University's Board of Trustees approved a tuition freeze for the fourth year in a row in a meeting Oct. 27.
Dr. Michael V. Carter, president, announced today that tuition, room and board will be frozen again for the 2021-22 academic year.
"In freezing tuition, we are responding to the very real needs of students and families across the Commonwealth and around the country," Carter said.
"Very few academic institutions, public or private, can freeze tuition for four years in a row. This is truly unparalleled in the Commonwealth of Kentucky."
"This action by our Board of Trustees demonstrates that Campbellsville University is committed to affordability and access for students who seek to improve their lives and futures through higher education," Carter said.
Campbellsville University is also helping students by matching each Kentucky student's Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) funds up to $2,000 per year - matching up to $8,000 in scholarship support over their four years of college.
"The Campbellsville University KEES Across the State matching program is available for students enrolling on the Campbellsville University main campus in Campbellsville, Ky.," Dr. Shane Garrison, vice president for enrollment, said. "This is the strongest KEES matching program in the Commonwealth of Kentucky."
Garrison said Kentucky students very hard to earn KEES funds throughout their high school years.
"By earning good grades, taking advancement placement courses and completing the ACT admissions test, Kentucky students can build a scholarship fund that will help them afford higher education in the future," Garrison said.
Students with a 3.0 Grade Point Average (GPA) or higher at the time of acceptance who have available KEES funds are eligible for the $2,000 per year match for their four years of college.
Students must be a resident of Kentucky and must graduate from a Kentucky public or private high school. For more information about the KEES matching funds from Campbellsville University, contact the Office of Enrollment at (270) 789-5000, admissions@campbellsville.edu or go to https://Campbellsville.edu/kees/.
Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 13,500 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.