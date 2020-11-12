For more information contact: Ariel C. Emberton, (270) 789-5324, acemberton@campbellsville.edu
Campbellsville University students explore major options
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (11/11/2020) Students at Campbellsville University had a different Majors Fair this year due to COVID-19.
Teresa Elmore, director of career services, said 188 students participated in a tent on Stapp Lawn. The students spoke with faculty and staff representatives who gave them information on possible majors.
Elmore said, "Career Services hosts this event twice each year as a service to those seeking to learn more about specific majors/degrees and speak with faculty in one central location."
Elmore said there were 19 different booths representing the many majors and academic departments at Campbellsville University.
Benjy Hamm, assistant professor of mass communication, said, "I thought it was a great opportunity to meet with students who might be interested in careers in mass communication. I like having the opportunity to talk to students about what we have to offer and see if that matches their interests."
Hamm said the mass communication professors met a lot of good students at the fair and hope they will become mass communication majors.
Faith Wilson, a freshman from Louisville, said, "Although I'm majoring in psychology, I want to see what other abilities I can do." By coming to the major fair, Wilson said she was getting a lot of information about everything.
Wilson said, "I'm glad we have this because even if you're a sophomore you still don't really know what you want to do."
Cameron Waddle, a freshman from Mount Washington, Ky., majoring in exercise science, said, "I came to the fair to learn more about what I can do with my pathway."
Waddle said he discovered many interesting things about his major along with other majors he explored. With different pathways to chose from Waddle said, "It's definitely bringing thoughts to my mind."
Jasmine Coro, a freshman from Campbellsville who is undecided on her major, said, "I haven't really found anything I would like to do, but I'm going to keep looking."
Coro is glad the university has the fair because she really needed to explore the options available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.