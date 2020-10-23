News from Campbellsville University
Campbellsville University students to speak at Oct. 28 chapel service
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (10/22/2020) Demetria Gilkey, a master of theology student of Louisville, Ky., and Dustin Webb, a sophomore of Lawrenceburg, Ky., will be speaking at Campbellsville University's Oct. 28 chapel service at 10 a.m.
Gilkey is an inspirational speaker and, according to her website, enjoys meeting people who want to thrive in their life and blossom into who God created them to be. She is a member of St. Stephen Baptist Church, a graduate of Western Kentucky University and is married to Aaron.
Webb is an undergraduate student at Campbellsville University's main campus. He is working to obtain a bachelor degree in pastoral ministries with his minor in worship arts.
"These students have been in the School of Theology can consistently speak at different places. This is an opportunity for them to share their calling and gifts with campus," Jamie Lawrence, executive director of ministry and church outreach, said.
Lawrence said it is important to hear from students. "This is from one of their own sharing how God is moving in their life. It is encouraging to hear a fellow student being used by God to share the good news," he said.
All chapels are televised on WLCU (Comcast Cable channel 10 and digital channel 15), streamed on Campbellsville University's Facebook page and wlcutv.com and can be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGOyyKyrGBpSx8-uXa4NRtw.
