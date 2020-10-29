Campbellsville University's Bamwine to speak at international chapel service
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (10/28/2020) Monica Bamwine, director of graduate enrollment, will be speaking at Campbellsville University's Wednesday, Nov. 4 chapel service at 10 a.m.
Jamie Lawrence, executive director of ministry and church outreach, said, "Having an international focused chapel service is something we have done for a while now. With the number of international students we have, this is an amazing opportunity to show the diversity in language and people that can come together in one accord to worship our one amazing God!"
During the service three Campbellsville University students will be praying in their native language: Itzel Hernandez Leon, a junior of Mexico; Meihua Cui, a graduate student of China; and Oluchi Enemuo, a freshman of Nigeria.
Lawrence said the worship song will be led by Caleb Flanagan, a sophomore of Bardstown, Ky. It will be in both English and Spanish from his mission trip to Ecuador.
Bamwine has worked at Campbellsville University since 2000 when she was originally hired as a transfer coordinator. She has since worked as the assistant director of admissions, the coordinator of graduate academic outreach and the director of graduate enrollment management and professional studies. Bamwine has been serving as the director of graduate enrollment since June 2014.
She was also a producer and counselor for Transworld Radio and worked with the accounting section for her family's business in Uganda.
She is a 1978 graduate of Gayaza High School in Uganda, Africa. She received her business degree from Makerere University Kampala in Uganda. Bamwine is also a 1999 graduate of Capital University where she received her executive Master in Business Administration.
Bamwine has one daughter, Dr. Trisha Bamwine who is working at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville as an assistant professor social work. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Campbellsville University in 2008.
All chapels are televised on WLCU (Comcast Cable channel 10 and digital channel 15), streamed on Campbellsville University's Facebook page and wlcutv.com and can be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGOyyKyrGBpSx8-uXa4NRtw.
