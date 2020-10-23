CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (10/22/2020) David Cozart, a member of the Campbellsville University Board of Trustees, discussed racial issues students may face on Campbellsville's campus and how to be whole as a campus.
He encouraged students and administration to come together to discuss how they can make everyone feel welcome during these difficult times of a pandemic and racial division.
Cozart, who graduated from Campbellsville University with a Master's degree in Theology in 2013, said students and administration should listen and respond back to one another, while showing presence.
Cozart's main emphasis was to raise awareness to racism without raising anxiety for his audience. He asked if minorities feel welcome on campus, if there are enough activities and events where they feel welcome and if they talk to one another.
Cozart spoke as a part of Campbellsville University's Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP). He serves as initiative director of the Fatherhood Initiative of the Lexington Leadership Foundation.
The Fatherhood Initiative, though a collective impact model, will educate fathers and communities on responsible fatherhood practices, healthy relationships and economic stability among families. The Fatherhood Initiative impacts fathers and equips them to have nurturing, healthy relationships with their children and families and it seeks to increase the number of underrepresented men civically engaged across the city.
He introduced his framework of DUTY, an acronym signifying "Discomfort, Unity, Trust and Yielding" that is a process to finding your duty and calling in life.
"Call of Duty is not the game I am implying; the meaning is finding your calling in your duty that everyone has to search for," Cozart said.
"The worst you can do is be silent; presence is required," he said. "Not knowing what to say is not an excuse."
Cozart said, "It takes a village to raise a child; students and faculty are part of the Campbellsville Village." He said if the children do not feel the embrace of the village, they will make sure change happens.
Cozart said it is possible for people with different views talk about their insights, without inciting situations.
"I hope that my fellow peers can leave ... charged and equipped to make a change," he said.
Cozart is a 1989 graduate of Crittenden County High School and 1993 graduate of Campbellsville College where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology with a Sociology minor. He earned his Master's degree in Theology in 2013 from Campbellsville University.
He played both baseball and football at Campbellsville College.
Cozart is married to NeKesha Cozart. He is the father of three children: Zachary, Destiny and Dalen Cozart. He is the son of the late Charles and Eva Hill.
Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 13,500 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
