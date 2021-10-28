On August 30, 2021 Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that special elections will be held on November 2 to fill three vacancies in the General Assembly. Among the vacancies was the seat for 89thDistrict State Representative vacated by Robert Goforth. The nominees for each party were selected at the beginning of September. Given the short turnaround time from the announcement of the special election until Election Day, the campaign for these candidates has been anything but typical regarding the amount of time available for each candidate to reach out to voters and highlight their vision of what they would do if elected.
The Republican Executive Committee selected Timmy Truett as their nominee. Truett is the principal at McKee Elementary School in McKee, KY. Under Truett’s leadership, in 2019 McKee Elementary School was one of only 37 elementary schools in the state to be named a five-star school – and one of only 56 schools in the state to receive the top rating that year. The Truett family also owns and operates a local farming business and agritourism attraction, the Truett Pumpkin Patch. Republican Party of Kentucky Executive Director Sarah Van Wallaghen called Truett “an exciting candidate – as a school leader and local family farmer, he is in touch with the values and way of life for constituents in his district.”
Truett reported, “I am humbled and honored to have been nominated to represent the Republican Party as candidate for State Representative of the 89th district. I look forward to working with all communities in the 89th district and earnestly seek your support in the special election that will be held on November 2nd.”
Mae Suramek was selected by the counties of the 89th House District (Madison, Laurel and Jackson) as the Democratic Party nominee in the Special Election on November 2nd. Suramek has lived and worked in Kentucky since she 18 years old when she came to Berea College as a freshman in 1991. She has since worked in the non-profit sector for over 20 years, beginning as a human rights investigator for the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Human Rights Commission and the North Carolina Human Relations Commission. She served as Berea College's first Asian-American Alumni Director from 2004-2012 and the executive director of the Bluegrass Rape Crisis Center from 2012-2016. Suramek serves on the board of MACED (Mountain Association for Community Economic Development). She is the founder and owner of Noodle Nirvana, a socially-conscious restaurant in Berea, Kentucky with an innovative business model that commits to living wages, supporting local food providers and significantly impacting the most pressing needs of the community by partnering with non-profits. In its first year, Noodle Nirvana sold over 37,000 noodle bowls, grew from three employees to 14 and raised over $30,000 for the New Opportunity School for Women. Now in its third year of operations, Noodle Nirvana has raised over $88,000 for local causes, consistently grown in sales and is negotiating discussions with three potential franchisees. Mae has a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Berea College and a master of arts in counseling from Eastern Kentucky University.
Suramek reported, “Thank you to the Madison, Jackson, and Laurel county democratic parties for nominating me to represent the party in the race for the house seat in district 89. And now the real work begins!”
In an effort to help the voters in Jackson County get to know these candidates the Jackson County Sun emailed both candidates with a short list of questions designed to illuminate the individual philosophies of these candidates in a bit more depth than a simple campaign poster would allow. The candidates were instructed to keep their answers brief to accommodate printing space. Following are the questions and each of their responses:
1) In your opinion, what is the single most important challenge facing the residents of Jackson County and the 89th District?
Truett’s Response: Each county in our district has very unique challenges. Specifically, in Jackson County, we must address economic development through job/career opportunities. Our community has been plagued by a cycle of generational poverty. We must find ways to break the cycle. We have to support our people who are entering the workforce. We must encourage community partnerships to link individuals with mentors, resources, and educational opportunities that will give them the skills necessary to build not only a better way of life for themselves but will also create a community that thrives economically.
Suramek’s Response: I think that our district faces seemingly unsurmountable economic barriers. Last month we all celebrated the announcement of the Ford plant coming to Kentucky, creating 5000+ new jobs, but this notion of “If you build it, they will come” doesn’t necessarily resonate with people in our region. While I believe that the resilience and strength of our people are our greatest assets, we don’t have a fighting chance if the infrastructure isn’t there for people to succeed. For starters, we need more safe and affordable childcare options, reliable rural transportation systems, and vocational education and apprenticeship training programs.
2) What are your top three priorities for small businesses if you are elected?
Suramek’s Response: As a small business owner myself, I understand the difficulties of balancing being a responsible/community-centered business with making enough to survive. If elected, I would prioritize: 1) Relieving some of the immense tax burden on small businesses with under 15 workers; 2) Increasing healthcare subsidies, creating retirement programs, and paid family leave programs for employees. By doing so, employers could then focus on growing their businesses and creating stable work environments that pay living wages; 3) Providing innovative incentives for small businesses to invest in local communities in the same way that we do so for large multi-million dollar corporations.
Truett’s Response: As a small business owner myself, I understand the challenges that come along with starting and operating a business. We have amazing people in our district who have lots of initiative. Being an educator, I see our young people who have dreams of owning a small business but have little support in actually bringing those dreams to fruition. My main goal is to help those who are interested in starting their own business through local partnerships with other business owners. I would like to see our local schools, adult education programs, and our local business owners form an alliance to help people through apprenticeships, mentorships, and job-shadowing opportunities. I would also like to explore funding possibilities in Frankfort to help with start-up costs through grants and loans. I believe as a community it is also important to encourage supporting local businesses and will work to create shop local campaigns.
3) Candidates choose their party based on identified strengths. In your opinion what is one weakness of the party you have chosen as your affiliation and how would you address it?
Truett’s Response: Sadly, we currently live in a very divisive political climate. I am very proud to be a Republican. I know with any group affiliation, there are flaws, and our party is no different. I think one way to strengthen the party at this time is to look for ways to find common ground, and learn to listen to one another even if we don’t always agree. In the end, people want to be heard. I think that listening is a good place to start for all parties.
Suramek’s Response: I believe that the greatest weakness of both parties is our unwillingness to listen to each other. Our country’s deep political divide has rendered us paralyzed and ineffective at accomplishing anything of substance. I think that we have to first see each other as neighbors whose kids go to the same school before we see each other as political adversaries. I have spent my life’s work doing just that, collaborating across party lines to work towards common goals, resulting in tangible outcomes like violence prevention programs in our public schools and raising tens of thousands of dollars for community non-profits.
4) These are days of great political partisanship and division. However, the Kentucky State Motto says, “United We Stand, Divided We Fall”. How would you “reach across the aisle” and work with other elected officials and constituents in your District that have different perspectives than you?
Suramek’s Response: Building on my answer in #3, I believe whole-heartedly that we are stronger together, and that our communities are counting on us to come together for the greater good. If elected, I will work hard to earn the trust of those who did not vote for me. I will intentionally create spaces and opportunities for folks with different perspectives to come together to listen, to learn from, and to work together to solve the problems that impact us all.
Truett’s Response: I think if you dissect the 89th district, you would find that our mindsets are much closer aligned than those in other parts of the state and country. I believe that the people of our district are our biggest asset. This belief stems from the fact that most of the constituents here truly care about the well-being of one another. When we stop and look at the basic needs of the individuals around us, we find ways to work toward common goals. Most people who know me would say that one of my strengths is working with others even when I may not have the same opinion. I have exhibited this as an educator, business owner, and citizen. Allowing others to express their own concerns is the first step. Then, looking for ways to come to an effective solution where people feel those concerns are validated is imperative. I don’t attest to being able to please everyone at all times, but I can promise that I will listen and work to find workable solutions if at all possible.
5) Often legislation and government action(s) require a balancing of “private rights” with “public interests”. Explain your views on each of these and give an example where each would take precedent in your decision-making process.
Truett’s Response: I believe in limited government. I believe in most cases, individuals are capable of weighing risks and consequences in order to make an educated, well-reasoned, decision for themselves and their families. For these reasons, I definitely veer on the side of private rights in most situations. One case that would definitely be a situation where that public interest would override private rights for me would be a person who couldn’t speak for themselves leaving others to defend them. I believe we have the responsibility to protect the lives of the unborn even though in some people’s eyes this infringes on private rights.
Suramek’s Response: I will always fight for individual rights as long as they don’t infringe upon the rights and safety of others. I value freedom of choice, freedom to worship, and freedom to protect oneself, but I’m also willing to critically examine if and how my freedoms might inadvertently impact others in my community. It’s just never black and white when real humans are involved – we have to keep talking and listening to each other.
6) The 89th District has a long history of drug abuse problems. Currently, the most prevalent drugs being abused are methamphetamine and opioids (often “fake” and laced with deadly amounts of fentanyl). What innovative solution(s) would you advocate to help address this problem?
Suramek’s Response: I would support funding and policies that align medical (physical and mental), educational, and legislative systems to address the complexities of addiction. I would also address the controllable environmental causes of addiction like poverty, childhood abuse, trauma, and mental health issues. Finally, I would advocate for decriminalizing addiction and reallocating those resources to drug and alcohol drug treatment programs.
Truett’s Response: It’s very saddening to see the devastation left behind by the drug epidemic in our nation and our district. Recently, I had the opportunity to meet with some current representatives to discuss some of the upcoming legislation in Frankfort. One bill that seemed very promising to me for our area was the Recovery Bill. The bill addresses the drug epidemic by giving support services at a local level for prevention, treatment, and recovery. I would also like to look for ways to support those with mental health issues as many turn to drugs to compensate for lack of treatment options. I believe that faith-based programs like Beth’s Blessings and Chad’s Hope can be very successful, especially when follow-up services are available. Hopefully, these services can be provided with the passage of bills like the Recovery Bill. I will work to encourage legislation that not only educates young people about the harsh consequences of illegal drugs and misuse of prescription drugs, but also supports those that are trying to beat addiction.
