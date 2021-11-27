LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- If there's a common thread to the Louisville-Kentucky football rivalry it's this: the team that racks up the most rushing yardage -- often by a large margin -- is usually victorious.
There perhaps is no better example of that than the one UofL coach Scott Satterfield suffered through in his inaugural game against the Wildcats in 2019 when UK completed just one pass for four yards but ran for a whopping 517 in a 45-13 win.
And Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown figures the rushing totals on both sides might serve as a barometer again in the 27th renewal of the Governor's Cup at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Cardinal Stadium (ESPN2). The Cards (6-5) are a three-point favorite to break a two-game losing skid in the series.
"You have to be able to stop the run," Brown said this week. "If you don't, then you open up the floodgates for them to continue to run the rock. Last time we played those guys we didn't tackle well at all. That's what we have to do really well this year."
Both teams appear capable of having a big night on the ground. UK (8-3), benefitting from an outstanding offensive line, is averaging 5.28 yards per carry, which ranks No. 16 in the FBS. The Cats' rushing attack is led by junior Chris Rodriguez, who is second in the SEC and 14th nationally with 1,151 yards.
"They have a strong offensive line and couple that with Rodriguez, a powerful back with great size who runs hard," Satterfield said. "We did a very, very poor job tackling last time. We need to bring our feet and do a much better job of wrapping up and getting them down."
UofL has been solid against the rush, giving up 138 yards per game, and the Cards have held their last six opponents under their average.
"It's staying locked in throughout the week and the preparation where we get the results of stopping the run," said fifth-year linebacker C.J. Avery, UofL's leading tackler. "We emphasize it all week. We want to hold a team to a certain amount of rushing yards; sometimes we do and sometimes we don't, but we do a pretty good job."
However, unlike 2019, Kentucky won't rely solely on its running game because it has a dangerous passing attack too. Quarterback Will Levis, a Penn State transfer, has completed 65.8 percent of his throws for 1,117 yards and 23 touchdowns, with 12 interceptions. Wide receiver Dale Robinson is among the nation's leaders with 85 catches for 1,067 yards and six TDs. Josh Ali has 37 receptions for 553 yards and three scores.
"Number one, you better know where that receiver is," said Satterfield, referring to Robinson. "He's a dynamic player, very fast, one of the most explosive guys in the country. So you have to understand where he's at because he will beat you.
"I think the big thing with Levis is if he's comfortable in the pocket, he can carve you up. He's got a big-time arm and he's very talented. As with most quarterbacks, you have to get him off the spot, try to rattle him a little bit, try to make him throw it either earlier than he wants or he's out of the pocket and now he has to try to make something happen that way."
Louisville's offense is also balanced and productive, led of course by arguably the nation's most effective dual threat quarterback in Malik Cunningham, who has thrown for 2,489 yards and rushed for 933 while accounting for 36 touchdowns. The Cards have several good receivers and Cunningham spreads the ball around, but his top two targets are tight end Marshon Ford (41/462/2) and Jordan Watkins (33/508/4). Freshman speedster Tyler Harrell has only 14 catches, but he has made the most of them, averaging 31.6 yards per reception, with a team-best five TDs.
When Cunningham hands off the football it is usually to either Jalen Mitchell (669 yards) or Trevion Cooley (342 yards). UofL is averaging 251 yards rushing in its last seven games, but UK is allowing only 115 per game, No. 19 nationally.
Few of the Louisville players who played in the 2019 rain-soaked blowout in Lexington will be on the field Saturday, but the ones who remember that shellacking are eager for revenge.
"It'll be everything, man, just trying to get payback for 2019," Avery said. "Just ready to get out there and play. In a team meeting we gave a little history on the rivalry, just so the younger guys will know what's at stake. I think they understand, and they'll see it when the game gets started."
Although UofL is a slim favorite, if the game is close it will be the first time in a while. The last three matchups were decided by at least 27 points and the teams haven't played a close game since UK won 41-38 in 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.