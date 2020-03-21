Carl Douglas Sester, age 50, was born August 19, 1969 in Oneida, KY and passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the University Of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was the son of Carl Wayne Sester and of the late Ada (Byrd) Sester.
In addition to his father, Doug was also survived by his wife, Mary Lee (McWhorter) Sester; his son, Andrew Galen Sester and by the following brothers and sisters, Debbie & (Doone) Bowling, Patsy Wilson, Frannie & (Jeff) Sweet, Anthony & (Khristy) Sester, and Mae & (Chase) Thomas. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends to mourn his passing.
Doug was a member and Deacon of the Union Baptist Church. We know our loss is truly Heaven’s Gain.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Burchette officiating. Burial followed in the Holcomb Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jamie Baker, Doone Bowling, Tony Sester, David King, Chase Thomas, and Jeff Sweet. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
