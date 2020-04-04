Carl Seals, an Air Force Military Veteran, was born on December 27, 1950 in Annville, Kentucky and passed away March 14, 2020 being 69 years old.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Lettie Jane Middleton Seals of Richmond, KY; two children, Michelle Seals of Aiken, SC and Jeremy Seals of Richmond, KY; two grandchildren , Phillip Logan Sturgill of Aiken, SC and Courtlyn Jane Sturgill of Barbourville, KY; sister, Thelma Baker of Loveland, OH and a brother, Clayton Seals of Goshen, OH; many nieces, nephews, and family that will all miss him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harrison Seals, who was an Army military veteran, and Tressie Mullins Seals; and one sister Eula Mae Richie.
Funeral services will be at 2pm on Friday at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial will follow with military honors at Nantz Cemetery in Tyner, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 1pm-2pm at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Seals, Phillip Logan Sturgill, Paul Austin Richie, Michael McQueen, Nathan Seals, Michelle Seals, and Courtlyn Jane Sturgill.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.lakesfuneralhome.com
