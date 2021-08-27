Carl Skinner was born March 29, 1931 in Liberty, Indiana and departed this life Saturday, August 14, 2021 at his residence in Annville, at the age of 90. He was the son of the late Leonard & Susie (Abner) Skinner.
Carl is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ethel (King) Skinner and by two daughters, Carla Jo Skinner and Jackie (Matt) Conlen. He is also survived by his sister, Reba Jean Null and by his brother-in-law, Elisha (Martina) King. Carl was blessed with three grandsons, Joseph Szymanski, David Thomas and Jon Conlen and by one great granddaughter, Nevaeh Szymanski.
In addition to his parents, Carl was also preceded in death by three siblings, Harold Skinner, Freda Skinner and Ethel Adams.
Carl was a member of the Marines and Navy Seabees for 22 years. He worked for the National Park Service at Whiskey Town, California and many other parks. He enjoyed hunting and being outdoors.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Carroll de Forest officiating. Burial will follow in the Seven Pines Cemetery. Pallbearers were Nick King, Joe King, Joseph Szymanski, David Thomas and Wayne Sparks.
