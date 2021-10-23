Carl Thomas Spurlock was born September 3, 1926 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the East Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard at the age of 95. He was the son of the late Finley & Mollie (Moore) Spurlock.
Carl is survived by his brother, Russell Spurlock and his wife Deanna of Greenmount and by his sister Wanda Hampton and husband Bill of London. He is also survived by three step children, Betty Parrett, Junior Hatfield and Ronnie Hatfield. He was blessed with a host of step grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Hatfield Spurlock; and by three sisters, Syble Wyatt, Joanne Marcum and Margie Hampton.
Carl was a member of the Tyner Baptist Church, a Sunday school teacher and a Deacon for many years. He was also a veteran of the United States Army and the United States Navy.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, October 15, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Tackett and Bro. Scott Witt officiating. Burial to follow in the Tyner Cemetery. Pallbearers: Tommy Sexton, Tony Caudill, Dale Hoskins and Gene Gilliam.
