Carl Wayne Brown, Jr., (Homer) age 39 of Sturgis, Kentucky and originally of Jackson County gained his reward of eternal life in Heaven on August 9, 2022. Carl was born on July 29, 1983 in Madison KY to Carl W. Brown, Sr. and Judith Ann (Jones) Brown.
Homer’s five sons were the love of his life and he was an excellent father. He cherished time with his family, running the boys anywhere and everywhere they wanted / needed to go, scheduling several family vacations throughout the year, and staycations around a campfire often. He spent countless hours atop a tractor maintaining the family farm, improving it, and honoring its rich family history. Homer always left things better than he found them, and generally made life easier for everyone in his life.
In his role as District Activist Leader for the Kentucky-Southeast Indiana Division of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Homer took an active role engaging with work to help foster a relationship between MS activists and elected officials. He was an excellent advocate for the MS community and those who love them; he was a good and faithful servant.
Homer is survived by his parents, Carl W. Brown, Sr. (Lisa), and Judy (Ron) Tincher, and his sisters Nicky Brown Mays and Avrielle Rafaye Tincher, and the following step siblings Richard, Ronnie, Rita, Pat, Billy and Brenda. Emily Mays niece and Jokr Jackson nephew. Homer is also survived by Brian Lovell, of Sturgis, Ky, and their five (5) sons: Aaron (23), Brandon (22), Austin K Lovell (21), Landon (19), and Austin Stewart-Lovell (15). He is survived by in-laws Amy & Greg Turner of Sturgis, parents of his nieces Kali Mayes, Maggie Turner, Erianna Turner, and his nephew Alex (Carli) Turner. Homer was preceded in death by his grandparents Andy and Ruth (Creech)Brown, Ben and Blossom (Day) Jones, Uncle Bennie Brown and niece Emily Blair Turner.
Services will be private at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, Kentucky. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com Homer supported a number of charitable organizations should one choose to honor him with donations, here are some of his favorites:
Mt Sterling Cumberland Presbyterian Church
618 N. King St
Sturgis, KY 42459
Cause for Paws, LLC
908 Sandy Lane
Morganfield KY 42437
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.