Carlie McQueen

Carlie (Barrett) McQueen, 93, resident at Jackson Manor, was the 13th person in Jackson County to die in association with COVID-19. Our hearts and condolences are extended to her family and friends.

 Carlie (Barrett) McQueen was born August 24, 1926 in Lee County and departed this life Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, being 93 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Tom & Flora (Farmer) Barrett.

   Carlie is survived by two daughters, Regena Gabbard and Betty (Frankie) Siler; brother, Delton (Geraldine) Barrett; sister Pearlie Sudler and sister in law, Ruby Barrett. She was blessed with twelve grandchildren, Melissa McQueen, Steven (Sara) Smith, Amanda (John) Bates, Tabitha (Craig) Eversole, Heather (Jeff) Neeley, Ashlee (Chris) Adkins, Renea (Melvin) Hubbard, Rick (Tabitha) Siler, Tammy McQueen, Cloia Sparks, Glyn Sparks and Rick Confuff; 19 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.

   In addition to her parents, Carlie was also preceded in death by her husband, Everett McQueen; son, Roger McQueen; daughter, Hermetta Smith; son in law, Donnie Gabbard; daughter in law, Edith McQueen; brothers, Bradley Barrett, Amel Barrett and Darvell Barrett and brother in law Russell Sudler.

Graveside service 1:00 PM Friday, May 22, 2020 at the New Zion Cemetery with Bro. Keith Hensley officiating. Pallbearers: Jeff Neeley, Chris Adkins, Ty Turner, Garrad Neeley, Seth Turner, Craig Eversole, Aaron Eversole and Ryan Eversole.  Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

