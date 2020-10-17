Carlos E. Russell Jr. was born July 9, 1951 in Shelbyville, KY and departed this life Monday, October 5, 2020 at his residence in Annville, being 69 years of age. He was the son of the late Carlos E. Powell Sr. and Gladys Brown Powell.
Carlos is survived by his children, Amy Bingham of Annville, Mark Russell (Melissa) of Richmond, David Settles of Richmond. He is also survived by his half-sister, Dorothy Whitehouse of Pennsylvania. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Matthew Baldwin of London, Dakota Settles of Richmond, and Brooklyn Adkins of Berea and by a great grandson, Casen Settles.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Friday, October 9, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Medlock Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.