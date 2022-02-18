Carol Jean Bingham was born November 27, 1950 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at her residence in Berea at the age of 71. She was the daughter of the late Robert & Bertha M. (Bowling) Davidson.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Cope and her husband Greg of Berea; sister, Marlene Alexander of Berea, and by three brothers, Herbert Davidson of Cincinnati, OH. Clyde Davidson of Indiana and Don Davidson of Richmond.
In addition to her parents, Carol was also preceded in death by her husband, William Tommy Bingham and by her brother, Fred Davidson.
Carol was a member of the Annville Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Harris officiating. Burial to follow in the Bingham Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
