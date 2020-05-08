Carolyn G. Burns was born July 2, 1952 in London, KY and departed this life Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, being 67 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Arvil & Lula (Bowles) Evans.
Carolyn is survived by three children, Randy Barrett (Marie) of Manchester, Ashley Mullins (Daniel) of Breathitt County and Sherri Caudill (Randy) of Booneville. She is also survived by the following siblings, Johnnie Evans, Larry Evans and Billy Evans all of Maulden, Georgia Boggs of Mason, OH and Shirley Ann Byrd of South Lebanon, OH. Carolyn was blessed with seven grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was also preceded in by two brothers, Carl David Evans, Donnie Ray Evans, Wilma Jean Glass and Glenna Sue Evans. Carolyn was a member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
Graveside service at the Wilson Cemetery with Bro. Cheyenne Metcalf officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
