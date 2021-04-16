Carolyn Gabbard was born April 24, 1944 in Jackson County and departed this life Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Liberty Care & Rehab in Liberty, KY, being 76 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Arnold & Mattie (Jones) Gabbard.
Carolyn is survived by her children, David Gabbard, Wayne (Sydney) Harrison and Scott (Vickie) Gabbard all of McKee, Steven (Dana) Gabbard of Gray Hawk, Roseann Hays of Clay City and Lori (Doug) Peters of Owsley Co. She is also survived by a sister, Phyllis Reed of McKee and by three brothers, Ronald (Carol Jean) Gabbard of Paint Lick, Gary (Linda) Gabbard and Jimmy (Linda) Gabbard both of Gray Hawk. Carolyn was blessed with ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was also preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Gabbard; by her brother, Randall Gabbard and by a great grandchild.
Carolyn was a member of the Adkinstown Holiness Church.
Private graveside services were held 2:00 PM Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Gabbard Cemetery with Bro. Jason Elam officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
