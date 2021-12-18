Carolyn Sue Parrett, better known as Carol was born June 8, 1951 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon at the age of 70. She was the daughter of the late William T. & Geneva Mae (Azbill) Hammonds.
Carol is survived by her husband, Darrell Parrett of McKee and by two daughters, Jenny Frandsen of Richmond and Stephanie (Jason) Elam of Annville. She is also survived by three sisters, Doris (Dewey) Harrison of Sand Gap, Delina Smith of Sand Gap and Barbara (Mark) Tolar of Florida. Carol was blessed with five grandchildren, Jenna Faith Elam, Lucas Darrell Elam, Kara Grace Elam, Stephanie Dawn Frandsen and Christopher Stephen Frandsen.
In addition to her parents, Carol was also preceded in death by her sister, Wanda Sparks.
Carol was a member of the Gray Hawk Reformed Church.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Elam officiating. Burial to follow in the Hammonds Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
