Former men’s basketball player and assistant coach Dwane Casey and baseball coach Keith Madison and swimmer Rachel Komisarz Baugh will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame, along with three others, on Sept. 7 at the Galt House in Louisville.
Casey, the current head coach of the Detroit Pistons, played at Kentucky from 1975-1979 and was a member of the school’s national championship team in 1978. He was an assistant coach under Joe B. Hall from 1979-80 and later joined Eddie Sutton’s staff from 1986-88. He also coached at Western Kentucky University and took on his first head coaching job with the Toronto Raptors in 2011.
In seven seasons, he led the Raptors to three 50-win seasons, four Atlantic Division titles, five consecutive playoff appearances and was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2018.
Madison was the head baseball coach at UK for 25 years (1979-2003), leading the Wildcats to 737 wins, third-most in SEC history when he retired, and second-most wins for any coach in any sport in UK history behind Adolph Rupp.
Madison was 26 when he took over at UK, the youngest Division I head baseball coach in history at the time, and coached 17 players who eventually played in the majors, including 2006 Cy Young winner Brandon Webb.
Rachel Komisarz Baugh was a record-breaking swimmer, Southeastern Conference champion and All-American at UK from 1996-99, going on to earn two Olympic medals. She set records in five individual events and four relays for the Wildcats. She won SEC titles in the 200-yard butterfly and the 500- and 1,650-yard freestyle and earned the Commissioner’s Trophy for scoring the most points at the 1999 SEC Championships.
She earned six All-America honors over five events and also was an Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America. She was a member of the 2004 United States Olympic Team, helping win the gold medal in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay and silver medal in the 4x100-meter medley relay. She won 23 medals in her career while representing the U.S. in international competition, setting American records in the 50- and 100-meter butterfly and three relays. She also was part of a 4x100-meter medley relay that set a world record.
Also named to the Hall of Fame were John Asher, known as Mr. Kentucky Derby; Romeo Crennel, a football star at Western Kentucky and a long-time college and NFL coach who was defensive coordinator for five Super Bowl champions and Elmore Smith, who led Kentucky State basketball to back-to-back NAIA national championships and played eight years in the NBA.
The Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame is operated by the Louisville Sports Commission.
