What is your part in our community? Maybe you are a multi-generational citizen in this beautiful place we call home. Maybe you are a transplant that was looking for a simpler way of life with an outstanding connection to the outside world. Whatever the reason may be, the Jackson County Extension office is sure to have something to make life a little more interesting. Hunter Carroll and Cathy Howell are two of six employees currently serving the population of Jackson County. Their skills and positions vary, but the entire staff brings useful knowledge and skill to the table.
Cathy Howell has been a familiar face in our community for quite some time. So much so that you wouldn’t know that she was originally from elsewhere if she didn’t tell you. Like many, she takes pride in her family’s story of immigrating to America. She explained that her father, born in 1882, had once played soccer in Ireland, and was even a part of their 1902 Olympic soccer team. She is a proud community member, making sure to mention the hospitality of Jackson County is far greater than where she comes from. She has loved serving her community through the extension office for over 25 years. Out of all of the ways the Extension Office serves its community, she enjoys nothing more than their seasonal Farmer’s Market. The grand opening for the 2023 season will be June 23rd at 11:00 am, at the Community Conference Center (former Dollar General of McKee building). The farmer’s market offers anything and everything grown or made in Jackson County featuring local vendors young and old. They offer several low-income incentives to better assist the community with purchasing fresh local produce at affordable prices.
Hunter Carroll is no stranger to the community either. A homegrown member of the community, Hunter knows no other way of life, and his ambition to leave his community better than he found it shows. Like other successful, like-minded individuals, Hunter has overcome learning disabilities to get him where he is today thanks to wonderful educators. He was sure to mention Cathie Moore and Lucy Pennington who not only helped him discover these issues but also implement strategies to overcome issues. Hunter has such a positive energy and passion for the youth of Jackson County which makes him a perfect fit as the local 4-H Youth Development extension agent.
While there are many opportunities coming up throughout the year, he encourages kids to take part in this year’s 4-H camp. The camp will take place June 6th-9th and will give the kids the opportunity to enjoy a little bit of independence, make new friends from surrounding areas, and gain a lifetime of memories for only $25. If you have a child that would like to take part in this year’s camp, please feel free to contact the extension office at (606) 287-7693.
Some may see the extension office as just another building in McKee. As Hunter joked in this interview, you may have tried to pay your car or home insurance at their location next door to Kentucky Farm Bureau. The main goal of the extension office is quite simple really. They are here to enhance the lives of the community they serve. No matter your story, your background, or your age, the Jackson County Extension office is here to serve you with many services that you could be completely unaware of, making it one of Jackson County’s best-kept secrets. These include agricultural education & training, youth development through the 4H program, family and consumer sciences, and community development. For more information about what the extension service can do for you feel free to contact the Jackson County Extension Office at (606) 287-7693.
**To listen to a more detailed interview and others, listen to the Appalachian Imagination podcast. Available on all streaming platforms. Stay awesome, Appalachia.
