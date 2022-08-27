Cecil Malicote
Cecil Malicote, age 71, of Berea, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2022 at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.
Cecil was born in Berea to the late Robert G. and Viola Powell Malicote. He was a mechanic. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sons, Gregory Lee Malicote and Gregory Van Malicote, and one brother-in-law, Donald Ward.
He is survived by his loving wife, Altina White Malicote; four children, Noel Timothy (Tina) Malicote, Jennifer Lorraine Malicote, Titus Aba (Natasha) Malicote, and Tina Louise (Justin) Carpenter; 14 grandchildren, Magnolia (John) Malicote, Melanie (Chris) Hammonds, Timothy Malicote, Sierra Malicote, Jessica (John) Davidson, Kristopher King, Alicia (Michael) Isaacs, Noah Mullins, Madison (Carter) Wilkerson, Makayla (Kendall) Malicote, Jorja Malicote, Audrey Carpenter, Samantha Carpenter, and Alexlee; and 15 great grandchildren; and one sister, Janice Ward.
Gravesides services will be held at Johnson Cemetery on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 12 PM with Pastor Cecil Burns officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Compassionate Care Center.
