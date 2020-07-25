Cecil Paul McKinney Sr., 66, entered into rest on Friday July 10, 2020. he was preceded in death by his Parents, Archie and Reba McKinney; and a grandson, Ezra McKinney; He retired from Flav-O-Rich Dairy. He was a member of the Bond Holiness Church. Cecil is survived by his wife of 49 years Bonnie McKinney; Sons, Cecil McKinney Jr (Sandra), Julius McKinney(Crystal Lynn Starr), Rev. Chris McKinney(Lacey);Brothers, Odell McKinney(Sheilia) and Raymond McKinney; 5 grandchildren: His Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 PM at the Bond Holiness Church, with Rev. Chris McKinney ,Rev. Kevin Lloyd, Rev. Jimmy Deckard , with a Graveside Service following in McWhorter Cemetery by Rev. John Gabbard. Visitation will be held at the Bond Holiness Church on Monday from 6 PM to 8 PM Advantage Funeral Home Hardy Chapel in charge of arrangements.
