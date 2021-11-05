Cecil Ray Peters was born August 8, 1956 in Laurel County, Kentucky and departed this life Friday October 22, 2021 at his residence in Annville, Ky. being 65 years of age. He was the son of the late William and Bonnie Boggs Peters.
Cecil is survived by three children; Wendell Peters (Tonya) Berea, KY; Brandon Peters (Brittany) Richmond, Ky. and Suzanne Peters and Brandon Anderson of Manchester, Ky. He is also survived by the following siblings; Bobby Peters (Vickie) of Annville, Ky., Mike Peters (Brenda), Jack Peters (Rhonda) both of Tyner, Ky., Janie Fry of Rushville, Ind., Ruth Parker (Marvin) of McKee, Ky., Ruby Baker of London, Ky. and Jill Johnson of Annville, Ky. also by 6 grandchildren; Jaxon Grant Anderson, Eleanor Kate Anderson, Aubrey Rae Peters, Avery Elizabeth Peters, Grayson James Peters and Gentry Wren Peters.
Other than his parents Cecil was preceded in the following siblings; Billy Joe Peters, Arnold Peters, Peggy Tyree, and Dollie Cox.
He was a member of the Baptist Faith.
Funeral services for Cecil Ray Peters 1:00 P.M Wednesday October 27, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. David Wilson officiating with burial in the Peters Cemetery in Annville, Ky. Visitation 11:00 A.M. Wednesday October 27, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
