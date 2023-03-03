Youthful ambition persuaded the young man that he could change the world. Education persuaded him that world change is essential. Society told the young man he could do anything he set his mind to. Family convinced him that he was the worlds only hope. The older generation mocked him. The world made him look like a fool. Life stroked his obnoxious ego in his youth and then laughed incessantly as he arrived at the impossibility of changing the world.
With pride damaged, he resolved to change his community, but the community was resistant to change; hesitant to trust a young maverick with no respect for history, tradition, and seemingly spineless in standing up to life.
“Perhaps I can change the street on which I live,” he thought. The street quickly obliterated his hope having no use for a slothful, arrogant, youngster devoid of the discipline to get out of bed early, lacking any relative purpose for contributing to the common good, and lacking any motivational drive that would make him a competitor to life. As quickly has he entered the world arena ready to conquer, life defeated him with vengeance.
A faint glimmer of hope arose. “I am too small to change the world, too young to change my community, and too inexperienced to change my street. What can I change?” In pursuing world change he overlooked his personal inabilities to wake up on time, present himself professionally, and put forth a valiant effort. He became aware of his narcissism, pride, and arrogance. He realized he was a molecular part of the whole world and could not effectuate world change single handedly. He realized he could only effectuate change in himself and that would be difficult as well, but doable.
He began by engaging every moment every day on time believing that a professional and punctual man would be taken seriously. He began to take interest in the needs of others through community involvement, all while maintaining desire for personal betterment. He established rapport with the neighbors on his street and the folks in the community. People began to matter. Individuals mattered. Relationships mattered. Issues were not the issues anymore: people were. All appreciated his contribution to society, his service, selflessness, concern, as well as his ideas and opinions. The rambunctious young man grew to a wise old man, content and fulfilled by the life he had lived. At his eulogy, the mourners proclaimed, “the world was a better place because this man was in it.”
We can not facilitate change in the world single handedly. What we can certainly change is our reflection in the mirror. Skipping that vital real-estate makes all other effort vanity. Our best contribution to the world is the very best version of ourselves every day. In the end, the issues and ambitions of our youth are inconsequential. Relationships matter. People matter. To effectuate change, the individuals around us have to matter. We can change the world by beginning with ourselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.