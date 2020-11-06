Charlene Allen was born June 11, 1960 in Dayton, OH and departed this life Monday, October 26, 2020 at her residence in Tyner, being 60 years of age. She was the daughter of the late William “Bill” Powell Stacey and Wanda Stacey.
Charlene is survived by her husband, Jonathon Allen of Tyner and by one son, Ethan (Sasha) Allen of London. She was blessed with a granddaughter, Lizzi Sharlynn Rae Allen. She is also survived by a sister, Norma (Roger) Bingham of Tyner; by a brother, William “Billy” Stacey II (Patricia Sue) of McKee and by two brother in laws, Jason (Rhonda) Allen of McKee and A.J. (Rhonda) Hundley of McKee.
Charlene was a member of the Union Baptist Church.
Funeral service 3:00 PM Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Gabbard officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
