Charlene Kay Lewis was born December 14, 1956 in Wayne County, IN and departed this life Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at her residence in Berea, being 64 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Wendell & Pearl (Branstutter) Lewis.
Charlene is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Matthew) Sadler of Mt. Vernon; by a granddaughter, Cherokee Sadler and two step granddaughters, Ella & Ivy Sadler. She is also survived by a brother, Ronnie (Flora) Lewis of Berea and by two sisters, Diana Liford of Berea and Crystal (Steve) Abner of McKee.
In addition to her parents, Charlene was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donnie Lewis and Marvin Dale Lewis.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Billy McClenney officiating. Burial to follow in the Reynolds Cemetery. Pallbearers: Steven Abner, Chad Abner, Matthew Sadler, Billy McClenney, Justin McClenney and George Lewis. Honorary pallbearer: Steve Abner. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
