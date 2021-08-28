Charles Ambrouse Turner was born May 23, 1934 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, at the age of 87. He was the son of the late Wiley & Sarah (Durham) Turner.
Charles is survived by his wife Juanita (Lynch) Turner of Waco and by the following children, Rhonda Gail Turner of Irvine, Erick Keith (Ranae) Turner of Somerset, Charles Millard (Rebecca) Turner of McKee, Amanda Gail Turner of McKee, Will (Nicole) Fox of Madison Co., Shawn Callicoat of Jackson Co., Jeannetta (Eric) Stanley of Ecuador, South America, Laura (Danny) Conrad of Madison Co., and Joyce (Karl) Rifenbark of Irvine. He is also survived by two sisters, Bonnie Malicote of Sand Gap and Mae Coyle of Berea. Charles was blessed with twenty-two grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Charles was also preceded in death by three siblings, Randall Donnie Turner, Wanda Thompson and Barbara Isaacs.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Friday, August 20, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Isaacs officiating. Burial to follow in the Ed Durham Cemetery. Pallbearers: Dustin Burkhardt, Corey Conrad, Dillan Cromer, Johnathan Turner, James Turner, Kobe Sampson, Eric Turner, Logan Holt and Blake Holt. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
