Charles Ashley Justice was born January 12, 1978, in Fayette County and departed this life Thursday, November 24, 2022, being 44 years of age. He was the son of Valerie Elaina (Smith) Justice of McKee and of the late Harry Dean Justice.
In addition to his mother, Ashley is also survived by three brothers, Brian Kelly of McKee, Russell “Rusty” Justice of McKee and Doug Justice of Richmond and by two sisters, Darlene Hurley (Sammy) and Sharon Justice both of London. He was blessed with eight nieces and nephews.
Ashley was a member of the Seven Pines Pentecostal Church.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Lakes Funeral Home Bradshaw Chapel with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Pilgrams Rest Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Pallbearers: Glynn Creech, Brentley Carpenter, Brandon Carpenter, Timmy “Slim” Parrett, Derick Peters, Paul Michael Smith, Harlee Justice, Brian Kelly & Russell Justice.
