Charles Brandenburg, better known as Moose was born August 25, 1942 in Middletown, Ohio and departed this life Friday, November 19, 2021 at his residence in Booneville at the age of 79. He was the son of the late Doug & Loraine Brandenburg.
Moose is survived by his loving daughter, Shannon Taylor of Booneville and by a sister, Marsha Doodigia Parkison of Tacoma, Washington. He was blessed with a granddaughter, Olivia Herzner of South Lebanon, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, Moose was also preceded in death by his brother, Roger Brandenburg.
Moose was a member of the New Beginning Community Church.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Hunter Isaacs and Bro. Nathan Webb officiating. Burial to follow in the Moose Memorial Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
